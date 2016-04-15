BEIJING, April 15 One of China's top military
officers has visited some of the islands and reefs in the
disputed South China Sea, China's Defence Ministry said on
Friday.
Fan Changlong, one of the vice chairmen of the Central
Military Commission which controls China's military, went
"recently" to see soldiers based there and inspecting building
work, the ministry said in a short statement.
It did not say which islands or reefs he had visited.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said in Manila he will
visit a U.S. aircraft carrier transiting the South China Sea on
Friday, a move likely to upset China, which has been
increasingly asserting its territorial claims.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)