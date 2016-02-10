* U.S. hopeful of naval patrols with India within the year
* Patrols could include South China Sea - U.S. defence
official
* Indian naval officials play down the possibility
* But Indian navy regularly visiting South China Sea
By Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI, Feb 10 The United States and India
have held talks about conducting joint naval patrols that a U.S.
defence official said could include the disputed South China
Sea, a move that would likely anger Beijing, which claims most
of the waterway.
Washington wants its regional allies and other Asian nations
to take a more united stance against China over the South China
Sea, where tensions have spiked in the wake of Beijing's
construction of seven man-made islands in the Spratly
archipelago.
India and the United States have ramped up military ties in
recent years, holding naval exercises in the Indian Ocean that
last year involved the Japanese navy.
But the Indian navy has never carried out joint patrols with
another country and a naval spokesman told Reuters there was no
change in the government's policy of only joining an
international military effort under the United Nations flag.
He pointed to India's refusal to be part of anti-piracy
missions involving dozens of countries in the Gulf of Aden and
instead carrying out its own operations there since 2008.
The U.S. defence official said the two sides had discussed
joint patrols, adding that both were hopeful of launching them
within the year. The patrols would likely be in the Indian Ocean
where the Indian navy is a major player as well as the South
China Sea, the official told Reuters in New Delhi on condition
of anonymity.
The official gave no details on the scale of the proposed
patrols.
There was no immediate comment from China, which is on a
week-long holiday for Chinese New Year.
China accused Washington this month of seeking maritime
hegemony in the name of freedom of navigation after a U.S. Navy
destroyer sailed within 12 nautical miles of a disputed island
in the Paracel chain of the South China Sea in late January.
The U.S. Navy conducted a similar exercise in October near
one of China's artificial islands in the Spratlys.
MARITIME COOPERATION
Neither India nor the United States has claims to the South
China Sea, but both said they backed freedom of navigation and
overflight in the waterway when U.S. President Barack Obama
visited New Delhi in January 2015.
Obama and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also agreed at
the time to "identify specific areas for expanding maritime
cooperation".
More than $5 trillion in world trade moves through the South
China Sea each year. Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines
and Taiwan also claim parts of the waterway.
In December, the issue of joint patrols came up when Indian
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar visited the U.S. Pacific
Command in Hawaii, an Indian government source said.
"It was a broad discussion, it was about the potential for
joint patrols," said the source, who declined to be identified
because of the sensitivity of the matter.
India has a long-running land border dispute with China and
has been careful not to antagonise its more powerful neighbour,
instead focusing on building economic ties.
But it has stepped up its naval presence far beyond the
Indian Ocean, deploying a ship to the South China Sea almost
constantly, an Indian navy commander said, noting this wasn't
the practice a few years ago.
The commander added that the largest number of Indian naval
ship visits in the South China Sea region was to Vietnam, a
country rapidly building military muscle for potential conflict
with China over the waterway.
Still, the idea of joining the United States in patrols in
the region was a long shot, the officer added.
The Philippines has asked the United States to do joint
naval patrols in the South China Sea, something a U.S. diplomat
said this month was a possibility.
