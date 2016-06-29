By Randy Fabi
| JAKARTA, June 29
JAKARTA, June 29 Indonesia's president on
Wednesday ordered an expansion of offshore oil exploration and
commercial fishing in the waters near the Natuna Islands, the
latest in a new campaign to assert sovereignty over the area in
the South China Sea.
Indonesia has taken unprecedented steps in the past week to
lay claim to the remote island chain, whose gas-rich waters
Beijing recently said were subject to "over-lapping claims".
President Joko Widodo travelled to Natuna for the first time
last week to hold a cabinet meeting aboard a warship, in what
Indonesian officials described as the strongest message that has
been given to China.
"Out of 16 blocks around Natuna, only five are producing,"
Widodo said before a cabinet meeting to discuss development of
the area. "We want to push so that they enter production stage
sooner."
The East Natuna gas field, being co-developed by state-owned
Pertamina, Exxon Mobil Corp, Total SA
and PTT Exploration and Produciton, is
believed to hold one of the world's largest untapped gas
reserves.
ConocoPhillips and Chevron Corp also hold
stakes in the nearby South Natuna Sea Block B, but are looking
to sell their stakes.
"Essentially, we want the Natuna area to be a hub for gas
processing and related industries," said Rizal Ramli,
coordinating minister for maritime affairs.
The government also wants to develop Indonesia's commercial
fishing industry in Natuna, whose waters are regularly trawled
by vessels from Vietnam, the Philippines, China and other nearby
nations.
Widodo said current fishing production around Natuna was
only around 9 percent of its potential.
Indonesia's navy has stepped up patrols around the islands
after a series of face-offs between Indonesian naval vessels and
Chinese fishing boats in the area.
Parliament on Tuesday approved a near 10 percent hike in
defence spending to fund, among other things, major upgrades to
military facilities in Natuna, located off the northwest coast
of Borneo island.
Jakarta objects to Beijing's inclusion of waters around the
Natuna Islands within China's "nine-dash line", a demarcation
line used by Beijing to show its claims.
"We do not recognise China's nine-dash line and its claims
of a traditional fishing zone," said Chief Security Minister
Luhut Pandjaitan.
"Natuna is our territory. We want stability in the area."
China claims almost the entire South China Sea, where about
$5 trillion worth of trade passes every year. Brunei, Malaysia,
the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims.
(Additional reporting by the Jakarta bureau; Editing by Nick
Macfie)