KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 Malaysian Defence
Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said on Monday he will meet his
Australian counterpart next week to discuss China's military
buildup in the disputed South China Sea and hold talks with
fellow claimants the Philippines and Vietnam.
China claims most of the energy-rich waters through which
about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.
Neighbours Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam
also have claims.
Beijing is feeling public pressure at home to show it can
protect its claims to the waters after the United States began
conducting "freedom of navigation" operations near islands where
China has been carrying out controversial reclamation work and
stationing advanced weapons.
Hishammuddin said he would meet Australian Defence Minister
Marise Payne to ensure efforts are made to "hold China to their
promise of not placing military assets in the area".
"If the reports we've received from various sources
regarding the buildup and placement of military assets in the
Spratlys are true - this forces us in a pushback against China,"
Hishammuddin told reporters.
In September, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China had no
intention to militarize its outposts in the Spratly islands.
The director of U.S. national intelligence, James Clapper,
said in a letter in February that China's land reclamation and
construction work on the islands had established infrastructure
needed "to project military capabilities in the South China Sea
beyond that which is required for point defence of its
outposts".
The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)
said last month it was "seriously concerned" over developments
in the disputed waters, which includes recent missile and
fighter jet deployments by China in the Paracel island chain.
Hishammuddin said he would also meet with authorities in
Vietnam and the Philippines as, if reports on China's military
expansion were true, Malaysia "cannot act alone in stopping the
aggressive actions".
"We need the support of other ASEAN countries, and I will
continue to (seek that support)," Hishammuddin said. "This is
important for us to maintain balance, and to curb the actions by
superpowers, whether it is China or the United States."
