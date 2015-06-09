KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 Malaysia will protest
against what it called the intrusion of a Chinese Coast Guard
ship into its waters north of Borneo, the Wall Street Journal
reported, in another departure from the country's previously
soft approach to South China Sea disputes.
National Security Minister Shahidan Kassim was quoted as
telling the Journal that Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak
would raise the issue directly with Chinese President Xi
Jinping.
The report comes after Shahidan posted pictures on Facebook
of what he said was a Chinese Coast Guard ship anchored at
Luconia Shoals, an area of islets and reefs about 150 km (93
miles) north of Malaysian Borneo.
The shoals are inside the 200 nautical mile exclusive
economic zone claimed by Malaysia and about 2,000 km from
mainland China, he said, adding that any foreign vessels
entering the area were "intruders".
"This is not an area with overlapping claims. In this case,
we're taking diplomatic action," Shahidan was quoted as saying
in the report on Monday.
Shahidan could not immediately be reached for comment.
Malaysia has generally adopted a cautious line in its
dealings with Beijing over disputed territory in the South China
Sea, in contrast to other claimants Vietnam and the Philippines,
which have railed against perceived Chinese expansionism.
But two Chinese naval exercises in quick succession around
the James Shoal, which lies inside Malaysia's exclusive economic
zone, prompted Kuala Lumpur to change its approach last year,
senior diplomats have previously told Reuters.
More recently, Beijing has angered its Southeast Asian
neighbours and caused consternation in Washington and Tokyo by
creating artificial islands in the potentially mineral-rich
waters, with harbours and runways fit for military use.
Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan claim
parts of the sea, while China claims 90 percent of the 3.5
million sq km (1.35 million sq mile) area based on maps no other
country recognises.
The United States has said that while it does not take sides
in the territorial dispute, it is determined to keep vital
shipping lanes open to international trade.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Stephen Coates)