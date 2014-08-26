(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By John Kemp
LONDON Aug 26 China and the United States
appear headed for a damaging confrontation over the extent of
China's territorial claims in the South and East China Seas.
Now that China has become the world's largest importer of
oil, and energy more generally, the country's need to develop
more indigenous energy supplies has become urgent.
Expecting China to put the South and East China Seas off
limits to exploration and production until disputes over
sovereignty can be resolved through some undefined legal or
diplomatic process is unrealistic.
Part of the problem is that western analysts and
policymakers still fail to appreciate the strategic importance
of these areas. It is common to hear maritime disputes between
China and its neighbours characterised in terms of uninhabited
islands, submerged reefs, historic fishing grounds and
unfinished business from World War Two.
In reality, the disputes centre on control over areas which
are thought to contain substantial quantities of oil and gas,
which could be vital to the economic development of all states
in the area.
U.S. diplomats were reportedly dismayed when China started
to claim the South China Sea was among the country's "core
national interests" along with Tibet and Taiwan.
But given the potential for developing substantial oil and
gas fields in both the South and East China Seas it should have
been obvious that they could not be treated as unimportant
claims that could be deferred indefinitely.
UNFROZEN CONFLICTS
U.S. diplomats sometimes appear to want to freeze the
disputes, a position which is both unhelpful and dangerous.
According to U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, the United
States takes "no position on competing territorial claims" in
both seas, but wants disputes peacefully resolved "in accordance
with international law."
At a regional security conference in Singapore in May 2014,
Hagel singled out what he termed China's "destabilising,
unilateral actions asserting its claims in the South China Sea,"
without apportioning blame to other countries, a one-sided
approach that drew a furious protest from China.
Subsequently, General Martin Dempsey, the top US military
officer, has become the first chairman of the joint chiefs of
staff to visit Vietnam since 1971, fuelling China's suspicions
about encirclement and quiet U.S. backing for neighbouring
states over maritime disputes.
The United States has also refused to recognise China's
self-declared Air Defence Indentification Zone in the East China
Sea and insisted the disputed Senkaku-Diaoyu islands are covered
by its mutual defence pact with Japan, even while U.S. officials
insist they do not take a view on the underlying issue of
sovereignty.
This strategy (expressing no view on sovereignty while
trying to freeze the status quo pending an unlikely diplomatic
resolution of the disputes) is dangerous and threatens to worsen
the standoff because the status quo is not remotely stable.
OIL AND GAS POTENTIAL
Western analysts and policymakers tend to downplay the
potential oil and gas resources of the disputed areas, but this
probably understates the amount of energy which could be
recovered if the areas were thoroughly developed.
Both the South and East China Seas contain sedimentary
basins with thick layers of mud, silt and organic material
deposited on the floor of ancient seas and lakes. Both have
already seen significant oil and gas discoveries (link.reuters.com/vug72w).
The South China Sea is ringed with known oil and gas fields
off China's Pearl River Delta, Hainan Island and the coasts of
Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei and the
Philippines.
In 2010, the United States Geological Survey (USGS)
estimated the South China Sea contains about 11 billion barrels
of oil and 145 trillion cubic feet of natural gas that have yet
to be discovered ("Assessment of undiscovered oil and gas
resources of Southeast Asia" March 2010).
In global terms, these are relatively modest amounts. For
China, however, they are much more significant.
The assessment focused exclusively on coastal areas and did
not include potential resources in the deeper waters in the
centre of the sea around the islands and reefs which are at the
heart of the dispute.
The South China Sea remains comparatively unexplored and
there is the potential for substantial additional discoveries.
China's oil companies believe the area has strong hydrocarbon
potential and they have published resource estimates which are
an order of magnitude higher than western analysts.
The hydrocarbon potential of the East China Sea is even less
well known. But there are good reasons to believe that it could
hold significant quantities of recoverable oil and gas. Several
oil and gas fields have already been found in sea areas claimed
by both China and Japan.
The sea borders on the Songliao and Bohaiwan basins have
been in production for decades and account for most of China's
current oil and gas output. There is therefore a high
probability more oil and gas could be found further offshore in
the East China Sea itself.
LAW OF THE SEA
With advances in ultra-deepwater drilling the potential for
far offshore exploration and production has never been greater
and the dispute over sovereignty in the East and South China
Seas is unlikely to remain frozen.
U.S. diplomats have suggested the disputes could be resolved
through international law, norms and diplomacy, without
outlining how that might actually be achieved.
In its maritime boundary dispute, the Philippines has filed
a claim against China under the United Nations Convention on the
Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) with the Permanent Court of Arbitration.
UNCLOS is cited by many outside observers as a suitable
legal framework for resolving disputes between China and its
neighbours.
But UNCLOS is not really relevant to the dispute because the
core of the disagreement concerns ownership and sovereignty over
the islands and other outcrops.
Once sovereignty has been established, UNCLOS can help
assign rights and responsibilities to all the parties, including
control of shipping, fishing and oil and gas drilling.
But UNCLOS cannot resolve the underlying disputes about
sovereignty in the first place.
China has already rejected the arbitrators' jurisdiction,
which suggests the process is headed for failure.
CREATIVE DIPLOMACY
The parties to the various disputes are all now raiding
their archives for ancient books, letters and artefacts to
bolster their claims to historic control over the disputed
islets.
Such historical research is unlikely ever to resolve the
claims persuasively (just look at Britain's and Argentina's
unresolved dispute over the Falklands-Malvinas).
The only real solution is diplomatic. The coastal states
around the South and East China Seas will have to agree to
divide, share or pool their sovereignty in the interests of
security and to permit the peaceful exploitation of the
resources.
There are plenty of examples of such shared resource
development, ranging from the Spitsbergen Archipelago in the
Arctic to the Neutral Zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
Before the recent flare up, China and Japan had agreed
jointly to develop the Chunxiao gas field, which straddles the
maritime boundary.
The challenge for diplomats, especially from the United
States, is to help the parties discover creative solutions that
benefit all the coastal states.
Instead, U.S. diplomats have encouraged all parties to
harden their positions and suggested the entire dispute can be
frozen until some ill-defined legal process runs its course.
This strategy will not work and is escalating rather than
defusing tensions in the area, encouraging coastal states to
pursue maximal claims rather than compromise and negotiate
common solutions.
It is time that western policymakers recognised that
hydrocarbon exploration is both necessary and desirable in both
the South and East China Seas.
Oil and gas exploration must be a stabilising force for
cooperation, rather than a source of conflict and competition.
(Editing by Michael Urquhart)