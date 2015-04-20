MANILA, April 20 Philippine President Benigno
Aquino will ask Southeast Asian leaders to issue a collective
statement denouncing China's reclamation in disputed waters, an
official said on Monday, as the army expressed concern over
expanding building works.
Recent satellite images suggest China has made rapid
progress in building an airstrip suitable for military use in
contested territory in the Spratly islands in the South China
Sea and may be planning another, moves that have been greeted
with concern by G7 states and Asia.
"The president will raise...definitely the reclamation
issue," Foreign Ministry official Luis Cruz official told
reporters. "We would aim for a collective statement, this time
on the issue of the reclamation of some features in the South
China Sea."
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak hosts the 26th
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit which
begins on Friday.
China claims most of the potentially energy-rich South China
Sea, disputed in parts with the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia,
Brunei and Taiwan, and denies accusations its actions in its own
territory are provocative.
Philippine military chief General Gregorio Catapang showed
journalists aerial surveillance pictures of China's reclamation
work.
"This is worrisome," Catapang said. "This is our main
concern now. This is the issue that we are now trying to
address."
