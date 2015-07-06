* Buoys stretched "as far as eye could see" - Philippine
By Manuel Mogato
PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines, July 7 The
Philippine navy recently found a large steel marker bearing
Chinese inscriptions and hundreds of yellow buoys in waters near
the Reed Bank, an area of the South China Sea where Manila has
long explored for oil and gas, Philippine naval sources said.
One source, a sailor, told Reuters he was on a fishing boat
being used by the navy that discovered the rubber buoys and the
floating steel marker at the end of May. The buoys stretched "as
far as the eye could see", the sailor said.
He said there was no evidence Chinese ships had placed them
near the Reed Bank, which is also claimed by Beijing.
But efforts to remove the buoys were thwarted by the sudden
appearance of a Chinese naval patrol vessel, prompting the
Philippine boat to flee, the sailor said in an interview in
Puerto Princesa, capital of Palawan province, the Philippine
military's jumping off point to the disputed South China Sea.
The Reed Bank lies 80-90 nautical miles (148-167 km) west of
the Philippines in what Manila regards as its 200-nautical mile
exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
"Our boys tried to cut and remove the buoys but a large
Chinese patrol ship emerged on the horizon and they hurriedly
left," the sailor said, adding it was unclear what the Chinese
inscriptions on the steel marker said.
The discovery was confirmed by two senior Philippine naval
officials. One said the buoys were still there when the navy
checked in the middle of June, although the steel marker was
gone. No attempt was made to remove the buoys, he said.
The three sources declined to be identified because they
were not authorised to speak to the media.
Philippine military officials said it was the first time in
recent years that such markers had been found near the Reed
Bank.
The Spratly islands, where China is flexing its naval
muscles as it builds seven man-made islands on top of coral
reefs, lie to the southwest of Reed Bank, further away from the
Philippines.
Asked to comment on the buoys, the Chinese Foreign Ministry
said "we do not understand what you are talking about", while
adding that China had "indisputable sovereignty" over the
Spratly islands and its nearby waters.
"China's position on this is clear and consistent," it said.
The Chinese Defence Ministry did not respond to a request
for comment.
Marine Colonel Edgard Arevalo, the Philippine navy spokesman
in Manila, said he had not seen any report on the discovery.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which $5
trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year. The Philippines,
Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have overlapping
claims.
FOCUS ON OTHER SHOALS TOO
Philippine military strategists have long worried that China
wants to occupy the Reed Bank.
One air force general said he suspected the buoys were put
there so Chinese fishermen could tether their boats, then if the
Philippine navy tried to evict the fishermen, Chinese coastguard
ships would appear to protect them.
In 2012, China seized Scarborough shoal, which lies 124
nautical miles (230 km) west of the Philippines, after a
three-month standoff with the Philippine navy.
China has since prevented Philippine fishermen from getting
close to the rocky outcrop's rich fishing grounds, the
Philippine government and fishermen say.
The Philippine navy has previously found markers with
Chinese inscriptions around shoals in other parts of the South
China Sea that Manila claims.
In 2011, a steel marker the size of a 14-footer container
was discovered in Sabina shoal in the Spratlys. A navy boat
towed it away while concrete markers found in the same area last
July were blown up, naval officials said.
The Philippine government said in March it was suspending
exploration at Reed Bank while it pursued international
arbitration over its territorial dispute with China at a U.N.
tribunal in the Hague.
Manila is seeking a ruling to confirm its right to exploit
waters in its EEZ as allowed under the U.N. Convention on the
Law of the Sea.
China has refused to participate in the hearing, which opens
on Tuesday.
