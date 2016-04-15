(Changes headline)
MANILA, April 15 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash
Carter will visit a U.S. aircraft carrier transiting the
disputed South China Sea on Friday, a move bound to anger China,
which has been increasingly asserting its territorial claims.
Carter made a similar visit to another aircraft carrier in
November as it was crossing the South China Sea.
Carter spoke at the closing ceremony of joint
U.S.-Philippines military exercises in Manila. Sailors and
Marines from the USS John C. Stennis carrier, the vessel Carter
will visit, participated in the exercises.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea, believed to
have huge deposits of oil and gas. Brunei, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims to parts of the
waters, through which about $5 trillion in trade is shipped
every year.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Nick Macfie)