OTTAWA May 8 Philippine President Benigno
Aquino, in remarks that follow Chinese warnings against
Philippine flights over the South China Sea, said on Friday it
was important to uphold the right to fly in that area.
"It is in our interest to uphold the freedom of navigation
and overflight in South China Sea, a region that is of vital
importance not only to Southeast Asia but also to the rest of
the global community," Aquino, who was visiting Canada, said
during a joint news conference with Prime Minister Stephen
Harper.
A day earlier, a Philippine military commander said in
Manila that China had warned Philippine air force and navy
planes at least six times to leave areas around the disputed
South China Sea.
Beijing claims most of the potentially energy-rich sea,
through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.
The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also
have overlapping claims, and attention has focused on the
Spratly archipelago, where China is asserting its claims by
building a chain of islands on coral reefs.
Aquino hailed a statement by the Group of Seven leading
industrialized countries last month which opposed large-scale
land reclamation and emphasized following international law.
"We welcome the growing consensus across the international
community that a rules-based approach must be observed in
managing maritime disputes in the sea to the west of my country,
a sea that is known by many names," he said.
Japan will weigh in by joining the Philippines this month in
their first joint naval drill in the South China Sea, near the
disputed Scarborough Shoal, sources in Tokyo and the Philippines
said.
Aquino discussed the South China Sea situation with Harper
in talks that also covered economic issues, and Harper said the
Philippine president had acted prudently and responsibly.
Harper said Canada typically did not take positions on
maritime territorial disputes.
"What I would say is this, however: That there should not be
provocative and unilateral actions in this regard, that all
parties should respect international responsibilities and any
international rulings on the matter," he said.
Harper also announced the start of exploratory talks aimed
at developing a free-trade agreement with the
Philippines.
