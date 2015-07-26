(Refiles to insert dropped word in headline)
MANILA, July 26 Filipino fishermen found several
buoys with Chinese markings near the disputed Scarborough Shoal
and towed the devices back to shore northwest of the capital,
Manila, Philippines officials said on Sunday.
China seized control of the rocky outcrop in the South China
Sea in 2012 after a three-month stand-off with Philippine coast
guard ships, preventing Filipino fishermen from getting near
their traditional fishing grounds.
The shoal is about 125 nautical miles (230 km) west of the
Philippines.
"Yes, there are buoys there," said Desiree Edora, mayor of
Masinloc town, which has jurisdiction over Scarborough Shoal.
"I already sent the chief of police to investigate the
buoys," she told Reuters.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea, believed to
be rich in energy deposits, where about $5 trillion in
ship-borne goods pass every year. Brunei, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan also have conflicting claims in
the area.
Beijing has become increasingly assertive in the South China
Sea. Rapid reclamation around reefs in the Spratly archipelago
in particular has sparked concern, both in the region and in the
United States.
On Saturday, nine Filipino fishermen said they had found
three long, orange containment booms, used to control oil
spills, floating about six miles (4 km) off Scarborough Shoal.
It was the first time fishermen there had found such devices.
"The buoys have Chinese markings," one of the fishermen told
the GMA television network in the area. "The markings showed the
company that manufactured it. It even has phone numbers."
The fishermen said they towed the buoys back to Masinloc to
show officials there and turned them over to a coast guard
detachment. They said they did not know why the buoys were there
because there was no sign of any oil spills.
In late May, Reuters reported that the Philippine navy had
found buoys in the disputed Reed Bank, where Manila has awarded
a contract to an Anglo-Filipino consortium to explore for oil
and gas in the area.
A steel marker was gone but some other buoys remained when
the navy returned in mid-June.
Drilling in the Reed Bank was suspended early this year due
to an ongoing arbitration case in The Hague. Manila wants to
wait for a ruling before proceeding with the exploration work.
On Wednesday, China called on the Philippines to withdraw
the case and return to bilateral negotiations.
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Paul Tait)