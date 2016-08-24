MANILA Aug 24 Philippine Foreign Minister Perfecto Yasay said on Wednesday there had been no shift in the balance of diplomatic relations with either the United States and China amid a dispute over the South China Sea.

An arbitration court in the Hague infuriated China in July when it ruled that China had no historical title over the South China Sea and it had breached the Philippines' sovereign rights with various actions there.

"We want to make close friendship with China. It does not mean that we'll weaken our friendship with the United States," Yasay told Reuters during a break of a meeting of the senate foreign relations committee.

"We're just saying that in spite of our disputes, as regards China on the South China Sea, there are other aspects of our relationship that can proceed without having to touch upon the South China Sea issue."

