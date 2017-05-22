(Correct story to remove paragraph 17, which contained a
comment incorrectly attributed to Carpio)
* Foreign minister says talks with Xi were frank, friendly
* Ex minister says time to seek U.S. help
* Philippines should not be bullied - senator
MANILA, May 22 The Philippines and China played
down on Monday a warning by President Rodrigo Duterte that China
would go to war if the Philippines drilled for oil in the
disputed South China Sea.
The outspoken Philippine president has been facing criticism
at home for being what some people see as too soft on China over
a long-running territorial dispute.
Duterte met China's President Xi Jinping for talks in
Beijing last week and later said Xi had warned him there would
be war if the Philippines tried to explore for oil in a disputed
stretch of sea.
Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said their meeting was
frank and friendly, and the discussion was largely about
preventing conflict, not threatening it.
"The conversation was very frank. There was mutual respect,
there was mutual trust," Cayetano told reporters.
"The context was not threatening each other, that we will go
to war. The context is how do we stabilise the region and how do
we prevent conflict."
He added: "I will not contradict the president's words. I am
just telling you ... my interpretation: there was no bullying or
pushing around, it was not a threat."
Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Hua Chunying also sought to make light of Duterte's comments,
noting he and Xi had agreed to "strengthen communication" on
important bilateral issues.
China was willing to work with the Philippines to handle
disputes peacefully, she told reporters.
Duterte made no mention of the issue during an unusually
news briefing on Monday before he left for Russia.
Duterte's critics have made much of his refusal to push
China to comply with a ruling last year by the Permanent Court
of Arbitration in The Hague, at the end of a case brought by the
Philippines against China, which was largely in favour of the
Philippines. China has never recognised the case.
The court said the Philippines had a sovereign right to
access offshore oil and gas fields in its Exclusive Economic
Zone.
Duterte's rivals have likened his refusal to insist that
China abide by the ruling as akin to surrendering sovereignty.
Senate minority leader, Frank Drilon, said the government
"should not allow our country to be bullied and threatened,"
while former foreign minister Albert del Rosario said Manila
should do joint maritime patrols with traditional ally the
United States, an idea he said Duterte had jettisoned as part of
his "full embrace of China".
Duterte chafes at what he considers Philippine subservience
to the United States and has sought to engage more with China,
which has promised loans and investment that will be vital to
his ambitious $180 billion infrastructure overhaul.
Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio on Saturday
urged the government to file another international arbitration
case over the reported Chinese threat, and also lodge a
complaint with the United Nations.
Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said the Philippines
was "very clear that we are not giving up our claim of
sovereignty and sovereign rights".
(Reporting by Karen Lema and Martin Petty im MANILA and Ben
Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by Robert Birsel)