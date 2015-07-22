MANILA, July 22 China called on the Philippines
on Wednesday to withdraw a case it has filed at a U.N.
arbitration tribunal over rival claims in the South China Sea
and return to bilateral negotiations.
China has for years insisted that disputes with rival
claimants to the South China Sea be handled bilaterally.
But this month, its claims came under international legal
scrutiny for the first time when the Permanent Court of
Arbitration in The Hague began hearing a suit the Philippines
filed in 2013.
China has refused to take part in the case.
"I certainly hope so, the Philippine side will sit together
with us for a peaceful negotiation," China's ambassador to the
Philippines, Zhao Jianhua, told reporters when asked if the
Philippines should withdraw its the case in The Hague.
"The negotiation might require patience, might take time but
that's the only way out ... peaceful solution through bilateral
talks."
This month, a Philippine legal team, including two American
lawyers, argued before tribunal that it was the correct venue
for resolving disputes covered by the U.N. Convention on the Law
of the Sea, which both states have signed.
The Philippines is seeking to enforce its right to exploit
waters in a 200-nautical mile "exclusive economic zone" off its
coast, as defined under the convention.
China issued a position paper in December arguing the
dispute was not covered by the treaty because it was ultimately
a matter of sovereignty, not exploitation rights.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea, believed to
be rich in energy deposits, where about $5 trillion in
ship-borne goods pass every year. Brunei, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan also have conflicting claims.
China has become increasingly assertive in the South China
Sea with rapid reclamation around reefs in the Spratly
archipelago in particular sparking concern, both in the region
and in the United States.
Separately, China's state media said China hoped to develop
renewable energy projects in the sea as part of a series of
schemes to also benefit other countries.
China says it needs to carry out its reclamation and
building not only for defensive purposes, but also for things
like improving navigation as part of international obligations.
The official People's Daily, citing the National Oceanic
Administration, said China needed to "further provide high
quality public maritime services for countries bordering the
South China Sea and the region".
Efforts to protect the environment there could be helped by
China working with other nations to develop renewable energy, it
added.
The newspaper said China would step up protection of the
environment, including a gene bank for maritime species.
The Philippines said in April China's construction had
destroyed about 300 acres (1.2 sq km) of coral reef and caused
estimated annual losses of $100 million to coastal nations.
