MANILA, April 15 The Philippines is seeking more
"substantive" support from its long-time security ally United
States on how to counter China's rapid expansion in the South
China Sea, the foreign secretary said on Wednesday.
China's rapid reclamation around seven reefs in the Spratly
archipelago of the South China Sea has alarmed claimants,
including the Philippines and Vietnam, and drawn growing
criticism from U.S. government officials and the military.
U.S. President Barack Obama has said Washington is concerned
China is using its "sheer size and muscle" to push around
smaller nations in the disputed sea, drawing a swift rebuke from
Beijing.
"We are, at this point, seeking additional support from the
United States in terms of being able to take a stronger position
in defending our position, which is to uphold the rule of law,"
Albert del Rosario, Manila's foreign minister, told journalists.
"I hope to sit down with defence and also state to be able
to see if we could get more substantive support." He did not say
what kind of support he was seeking.
Next week, 11,500 Filipino and American soldiers are taking
part in the largest-ever 10-day war games in the Philippines,
called "Balikatan" (shoulder-to-shoulder), setting into motion
the U.S. rebalance to Asia policy.
China claims most of the potentially energy rich South China
Sea, through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every
year. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also
have overlapping claims.
China on Wednesday bristled at recent comments by Philippine
President Benigno Aquino in an interview with Agence
France-Presse. Aquino said China is engendering fear around the
world with its posture in the South China Sea's disputed waters,
and that it's possible conflict over territorial disputes could
break out.
"The accusation is groundless," said Hong Lei, a Chinese
Foreign Ministry spokesman, in a regular briefing. "We urge the
Philippines to respect China's territorial sovereignty."
