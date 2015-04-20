(Adds Chinese foreign ministry spokesman's comment)
By Manuel Mogato
MANILA, April 20 Philippine and U.S. soldiers
began their biggest combined military exercise in 15 years on
Monday, in a demonstration of Washington's commitment to its
long-time ally as it rebalances to Asia in the face of China's
expansion in the South China Sea.
The annual "Balikatan" (shoulder-to-shoulder) war games are
part of a new U.S. military initiative known as Pacific
Pathways, involving a series of drills across the Asia-Pacific
as America deploys more troops, ships and aircraft in the
region.
"The exercises this week are part of a U.S. rebalance to
Asia starting with Balikatan in the Philippines," Major-General
Raul del Rosario told Reuters as more than 1,000 US Army troops
joined the drills at a jungle army base.
Pacific Pathways, which Washington says is part of a plan
to establish a "semi-permanent" U.S. presence in Asia, will
comprise 29 exercises across 12 countries in the region over the
next five years.
The exercise comes a few days after the Philippines said it
was seeking more "substantive" support from the United States on
how to counter China's rapid expansion in the South China Sea.
China's rapid reclamation around seven reefs in the Spratly
archipelago of the South China Sea has alarmed claimants,
including the Philippines and Vietnam, and drawn growing
criticism from U.S. government officials and the military.
U.S. President Barack Obama has said Washington is concerned
China is using its "sheer size and muscle" to push around
smaller nations in the disputed sea, drawing a swift rebuke from
Beijing.
"We make no pretense that we are helping the Philippines as
it fields a minimum credible defence," U.S. Ambassador Philip
Goldberg said at the drills' opening ceremony.
"The U.S. is committed to its alliance ... and the U.S. will
defend the important principles of freedom of navigation in the
air and the sea."
In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Hong Lei said China
hoped the U.S. and Philippines "do more that is beneficial to
increasing mutual security trust between countries in the region
and that is beneficial to regional peace and stability".
More than 11,000 American and Filipino troops are taking
part in the 10-day drill on the islands of Luzon, Palawan and
Panay. The war games will see U.S. fighters rehearse bombing
runs and troops involved in live fire drills.
Dozens of leftwing activists protested outside the U.S.
embassy in Manila, saying the Americans were using China as a
bogeyman to gain a forward base in the Philippines.
(Additional Reporting By Mary Ann Principe in MANILA and Ben
Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing By Jeremy Laurence)