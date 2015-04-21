SAN ANTONIO, Philippines, April 21 Filipino
activists denounced China's coast guard on Tuesday for turning
water cannon on Philippine fishing boats in disputed waters,
near where hundreds of Filipino and American Marines landed on a
beach in a mock assault.
The presidential palace in Manila said China's coast guard
used water cannon on Monday to drive away a group of Filipino
fishermen at Scarborough Shoal, damaging some of their wooden
boats. Chinese ships rammed a fishing boat in the area a few
months back.
China in 2012 took control of Scarborough Shoal, about 130
miles west of a former U.S. naval base northwest of Manila,
preventing Filipino fishermen from getting near the rich fishing
grounds.
"China has no right to use water cannon on the poor
fishermen," Renato Reyes, secretary-general of left-wing
activist group Bayan (Nation), said in a statement, while
criticising the government's dependence on the U.S. military to
protect the country.
"To stand up to China, we need to develop our economy and
our capacity for external defence. We can't do this by hanging
on the coat tails of Uncle Sam," Reyes said.
China claims most of the potentially energy-rich South China
Sea, with overlapping claims from the Philippines, Vietnam,
Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan, and denies charges its actions in
what it says is its own territory are provocative. The Foreign
Ministry has yet to comment on the latest accusations.
Philippine President Benigno Aquino has directed the Foreign
Affairs and National Defence departments to come up with a
response to the water cannon incident, said presidential
spokeswoman Abigail Valte.
Philippine and U.S. Marines resumed their biggest combined
military exercise in 15 years on Tuesday, a demonstration of
Washington's commitment to its long-time ally as it rebalances
to Asia in the face of China's expansion in the South China Sea.
Not far from Scarborough Shoal, about 750 Marines from the
Philippines and United States landed on a beach in two waves
using amphibious assault vehicles to retake an island in a mock
battle during the largest drills in years in the country.
"This is an exercise," Colonel Doroteo Jose Jalandoni told
journalists at a naval base in Zambales province. "We are not
looking at other things. We just want to improve our skills and
proficiency and test the two allies' ability to operate
together."
(Reporting by Manny Mogato; Editing by Nick Macfie)