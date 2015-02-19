By Greg Torode
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Feb 19 China's creation of artificial
islands in the South China Sea is happening so fast that Beijing
will be able to extend the range of its navy, air force,
coastguard and fishing fleets before long, much to the alarm of
rival claimants to the contested waters.
Reclamation work is well advanced on six reefs in the
Spratly archipelago, according to recently published satellite
photographs and Philippine officials. In addition, Manila said
this month that Chinese dredgers had started reclaiming a
seventh.
While the new islands won't overturn U.S. military
superiority in the region, Chinese workers are building ports
and fuel storage depots as well as possibly two airstrips that
experts said would allow Beijing to project power deep into the
maritime heart of Southeast Asia.
"These reclamations are bigger and more ambitious than we
all thought," said one Western diplomat. "On many different
levels it's going to be exceptionally difficult to counter China
in the South China Sea as this develops."
China claims most of the potentially energy rich South China
Sea, through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every
year. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also
have overlapping claims.
All but Brunei have fortified bases in the Spratlys, which
lie roughly 1,300 km (810 miles) from the Chinese mainland but
much closer to the Southeast Asian claimants.
Beijing has rejected diplomatic protests by Manila and Hanoi
and criticism from Washington over the reclamation, saying the
work falls "within the scope of China's sovereignty".
The Philippines began expressing growing concern in
mid-2014, in particular, accusing Beijing of building an
airstrip on Johnson South Reef.
Satellite analysis published by IHS Jane's Defence Weekly
this week showed a new installation being built on Hughes Reef.
It described a "large facility" having been constructed on
75,000 square metres of sand reclaimed since August.
It also published images of Fiery Cross Reef, which now
includes a reclaimed island more than 3 km (1.8 miles) long that
experts said would likely become a runway.
Work is also well established on Gaven, Cuarteron and Eldad
Reefs, with the new dredging taking place on Mischief Reef.
BOON FOR FISHERMEN
While the prospect of China using the artificial islands to
refuel warplanes in any conflict was a possibility, some experts
highlighted significant non-military benefits.
China could keep its fishing fleets and coastguard working
in Southeast Asia more effectively, with crews able to re-supply
and rest, said Carl Thayer, a South China Sea expert at
Canberra's Australian Defence Force Academy. Oil explorers would
similarly benefit.
Reuters reported in July that Chinese authorities were
encouraging fishermen to sail to the Spratlys, often providing
fuel subsidies to help.
Before the reclamation, China's facilities were limited to
squat buildings and radar domes built on rocky outcrops, with
limited berthing and storage facilities, a contrast to natural
islands occupied by Taiwan and the Philippines.
"Even before you factor in military questions, the expansion
of Chinese fishing and coastguard fleets is going to be a
strategic shift that is going to be very hard for anyone to
counter," said Thayer.
"And then you will have the navy just over the horizon."
Thayer noted that while no legal claim could be extended
from an artificial island, China would effectively move to force
rival countries from the surrounding seas.
Chinese strategic analysts said the build-up was being
driven by what Beijing sees as security threats, especially the
need to check Vietnam, which has had up until now the most
holdings in the Spratlys, with 25 bases on shoals and reefs.
Vietnam is also quietly building up its submarine fleet to
counter China.
The two Communist Party-ruled neighbours clashed at sea in
1988 when China took its first Spratly holdings, including Fiery
Cross Reef, from Vietnam.
Some regional military attaches believe China may eventually
use helicopter facilities on the new islands to run
anti-submarine operations.
"This is less about politics and legal issues and more about
security, from China's perspective," said Zhang Baohui, a
mainland defence specialist at Hong Kong's Lingnan University.
STRATEGIC GAP
Gary Li, an independent security analyst in Beijing, said he
believed any military pay-off would be relatively small from the
new islands, given their distance from the Chinese mainland.
"I suspect these reclamations would only ever have localised
tactical uses in military terms," Li said.
China's lack of offshore military bases and friendly ports
to call on was apparent last year when Chinese naval supply
vessels sailed to Australia to replenish warships helping look
for a missing Malaysian airliner in the Indian Ocean.
Naval planners know they will have to fill this strategic
gap to meet Beijing's desire for a fully operational blue-water
navy by 2050.
More immediately, some analysts said they believed the
islands would give China the reach to create and police an air
defence identification zone (ADIZ) above the South China Sea.
China sparked condemnation from Japan and the United States
when it imposed an ADIZ, where aircraft are supposed to identify
themselves to Chinese authorities, above the East China Sea in
late 2013. China has denied speculation it would follow suit in
the South China Sea.
Roilo Golez, a former Philippine national security adviser,
predicted China would complete its reclamation work by early
next year and announce an ADIZ within three years.
"They are connecting the dots. They're putting real muscle
into this," Golez said.
(Additional reporting by Manny Mogato in MANILA and Michael
Martina in BEIJING; Editing by Dean Yates)