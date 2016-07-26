(Removes words "U.N.-backed" in fourth paragraph, adds "The
VIENTIANE, July 25 Southeast Asian nations
overcame days of deadlock on Monday when the Philippines dropped
a request for their joint statement to mention a landmark legal
ruling on the South China Sea, officials said, after objections
from Cambodia.
Beijing publicly thanked Cambodia for supporting its stance
on maritime disputes, a position which threw the regional
block's weekend meeting in the Laos capital of Vientiane into
disarray.
Competing claims with China in the vita shipping are among
the most contentious issues for the Association of Southeast
Asian Nations, with its 10 members pulled between their desire
to assert their sovereignty while finding common ground and
fostering political and commercial ties with Beijing.
China claims most of the sea, but ASEAN members the
Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei all have rival claims.
In a ruling by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration
on July 12, the Philippines won an emphatic legal victory over
China on the dispute.
The Philippines and Vietnam both wanted the ruling, which
denied China's sweeping claims in the strategic seaway that
channels more than $5 trillion in global trade each year, and a
call to respect international maritime law to feature in the
communique.
Calling for bilateral discussions, Cambodia opposed the
wording on the ruling, diplomats said.
Manila agreed to drop the reference to the ruling in the
communique, one ASEAN diplomat said on Monday, in an effort to
prevent the disagreement leading to the group failing to issue a
statement.
The communique referred instead to the need to find peaceful
resolutions to disputes in the South China Sea in accordance
with international law, including the United Nations' law of the
sea, to which the court ruling referred.
"We remain seriously concerned about recent and ongoing
developments and took note of the concerns expressed by some
ministers on the land reclamations and escalation of activities
in the area, which have eroded trust and confidence, increased
tensions and may undermine peace, security and stability in the
region," the ASEAN communique said.
It was important to avoid militarisation of the region, and
for freedom of navigation to be maintained, ASEAN said.
Beijing says the court ruling has no bearing on its rights
in the sea, and described the case as a farce.
Cambodia's position was the right one and would safeguard
unity of ASEAN and cooperation with China, China's Foreign
Minister Wang Yi told Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhon,
according to a statement posted on China's Foreign Ministry
website early on Monday.
"China greatly approves of Cambodia and other ASEAN
countries taking charge of impartiality and safeguarding
fairness," Wang said.
China frequently blames the United States for raising
tensions in the region and has warned regional rival Japan to
steer clear of the dispute.
"We will not permit any outside force to seek to exploit and
hype up the so-called South China Sea arbitration case and bring
chaos to this region," Wang said.
MAJOR POWERS ARRIVE
The United States, allied with the Philippines and
cultivating closer relations with Vietnam, has called on China
to respect the court's ruling.
It has criticised China's building of artificial islands and
facilities in the sea and has sailed warships close to the
disputed territory to assert freedom of navigation rights.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Laos' capital
on Monday. He is expected to discuss maritime issues in a
meeting with Wang, as well as in meetings with ASEAN members.
Both are in town for the ASEAN regional forum and East Asia
summits, which bring ASEAN diplomats together with the U.S.,
China, Japan, Russia and several other countries.
Kerry will urge ASEAN nations to explore diplomatic ways to
ease tension over Asia's biggest potential military flashpoint,
a senior U.S. official said ahead of his trip.
Barack Obama is set to become the first U.S. president to
visit Laos, attending an annual summit in September.
Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is also in Laos, making her
debut at ASEAN meetings as the foreign minister for Myanmar.
