BEIJING, July 19 A senior Chinese official on
Tuesday brushed off calls for a boycott of the Philippines after
an international arbitration court found for Manila in its
dispute with Beijing over the South China Sea.
China angrily rejected the verdict last week by the
Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, describing the case
as illegal and farcical. It has repeatedly said it will not
change its approach or its sovereignty claims in the South China
Sea.
Some Chinese have reacted by calling for boycotts on
products from the Philippines and the United States, which many
in China blame for pushing the case. So far, there has been only
sporadic evidence of these calls being heeded.
Asked if China would take retaliatory trade measures against
the Philippines because of the ruling, China's vice minister of
commerce Gao Yan told reporters that trade relations with Manila
were developing smoothly.
"In recent years, the development of China's trade relations
with the Philippines overall has been smooth and stable. China
is willing to develop mutually beneficial and diverse trade
relations with the Philippines," she said.
"I should say that though some internet users have called
for boycotts on products from the Philippines, in actuality this
situation has not occurred."
Total two-way trade between China and the Philippines rose
5.7 percent in the first six months of the year to $22.3
billion, according to Chinese customs figures.
Calls for boycotts of countries deemed to have offended
China are not uncommon.
Disputes with Japan over the country's painful shared
history and contested ownership of uninhabited islands in the
East China Sea have in recent years bubbled over into
anti-Japanese violence, and destruction of Japanese goods and
restaurants.
There has been no evidence of such widespread anger in China
this time, though some reports have surfaced of people in
generally third tier cities holding up banners in front of U.S.
fast food restaurants including Yum! Brands Inc-owned
KFC asking people not to eat there.
State media has called on people to oppose "irrational
patriotism" over the case.
"Other net users have levelled false accusations against
public figures and have started to mislead people into blindly
boycotting foreign products and brands such as Philippine
bananas, iPhones and KFC," the influential tabloid the Global
Times said on Tuesday.
The government also appears to have no intention of allowing
protests, as it has done in the past against Japan.
On Monday, police in Siyang in the eastern province of
Jiangsu said on their microblog it was aware of calls for
protests against KFC but said protests needed approval, and
suggested they would be a waste of time.
"Love your country, but please don't take out your anger on
its territory," Siyang police said.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Ben Blanchard; Editing by
Lincoln Feast)