* U.S. Secretary of State Kerry says backs bilateral talks
* China says time to turn the page, reduce tensions
* Philippines says dispute does not involve United States
By Simon Webb, Manuel Mogato and Ben Blanchard
VIENTIANE, July 26 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Tuesday he supported the resumption of talks
between China and the Philippines over the South China Sea,
following an international court ruling against Beijing over the
dispute earlier this month.
China did not participate in and has refused to accept the
July 12 ruling by The Hague-based Permanent Court of
Arbitration, in which U.S. ally Manila won an emphatic legal
victory.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi had asked Kerry to lend his
support for bilateral talks to restart between Manila and
Beijing in a meeting between the two in the Laos capital of
Vientiane on Monday.
"The foreign minister said the time has come to move away
from public tensions and turn the page," Kerry told a news
conference. "And we agree with that... no claimant should be
acting in a way that is provocative, no claimant should take
steps that wind up raising tensions."
Kerry said he would encourage Philippines President Rodrigo
Duterte to engage in dialogue and negotiations with China when
the two meet in Manila on Wednesday. Kerry is due to travel to
the Philippines later on Tuesday.
China's dismissal of the court ruling as illegitimate
presented a challenge, Kerry said. The international community,
including the United States, sees the ruling as legally binding
and a matter of law, he added.
"So we still have a task ahead of us, a challenge, which is
to try to work going forward to make sure that we are resolving
the issues through diplomacy and the rule of law," he said.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more
than $5 trillion of trade moves annually. Brunei, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have rival claims.
China has repeatedly blamed the United States for stoking
tensions in the region through its military patrols, and of
taking sides in the dispute, accusations Washington denies.
Speaking to reporters on a conference call, a senior U.S.
administration official said at the end of a visit to China by
National Security Adviser Susan Rice that she had emphasised all
parties should take steps to reduce tensions and use the ruling
to reinvigorate regional diplomacy.
Rice also told Chinese officials, who included a top
military officer, that U.S. military operations were designed to
contribute to peace and stability wherever they happened,
including in the South China Sea, the official said.
"Those operations are lawful, they will continue, they've
been longstanding, and again they're designed to impart
confidence and stability," he added.
VITAL SHIPPING LANE
In a meeting on the sidelines of a gathering of the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Wang told Kerry
that China and ASEAN had agreed the dispute should get back onto
the "correct" track of being resolved by direct talks with the
parties concerned.
China "hopes the United States side takes actual steps to
support the resumption of talks between China and the
Philippines, and support the efforts of China and ASEAN to
maintain regional peace and stability", Wang said, according to
a foreign ministry statement released on Tuesday.
Competing claims with China in the vital shipping lane and
resource-rich sea are among the most contentious issues for the
10 members of ASEAN, who are pulled between their desire to
assert their sovereignty while fostering ties with an
increasingly assertive Beijing.
China scored a diplomatic victory on Monday as ASEAN dropped
any reference to the court ruling in a joint statement in the
face of resolute objections from Cambodia, China's closest ASEAN
ally.
Speaking to reporters in Vientiane, Philippines Foreign
Minister Perfecto Yasay said the dispute was not between China
and the United States but between China and the Philippines.
"We would like to pursue bilateral relationships in so far
as the peaceful resolution of the dispute is concerned that is
between the China and the Philippines. The others are not
concerned with that dispute," Yasay told reporters.
China has also accused Japan of interfering in the dispute.
China's foreign ministry said Wang again urged Tokyo not to
intervene in the South China Sea, saying Japan was not a
claimant in the disputes and should avoid interfering in up the
maritime spats.
"The China-Japan relations are still vulnerable and
unsatisfactory," Wang told Fumio Kishida, Japan's minister for
foreign affairs.
