BEIJING, July 26 China's foreign minister has
asked the U.S. secretary of state John Kerry to support the
resumption of talks between China and the Philippines over the
South China Sea, following a ruling against Beijing over the
dispute earlier this month.
China did not participate in and has refused to accept the
July 12 ruling by The Hague-based Permanent Court of
Arbitration, in which U.S. ally Manila won an emphatic legal
victory.
Meeting in the Laos capital Vientiane on Monday during a
summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN),
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Kerry that China and ASEAN
had agreed the dispute should get back onto the "correct" track
of being resolved by direct talks with the parties concerned.
China "hopes the United States side talks actual steps to
support the resumption of talks between China and the
Philippines, and support the efforts of China and ASEAN to
maintain regional peace and stability", Wang said, according to
a foreign ministry statement released on Tuesday.
China has repeatedly blamed the United States for stoking
tensions in the South China Sea and of taking sides in the
dispute, charges Washington denies.
Competing claims with China in the vital shipping lane and
resource-rich sea are among the most contentious issues for the
10 members of ASEAN, who are pulled between their desire to
assert their sovereignty while fostering ties with an
increasingly assertive Beijing.
China's foreign ministry said Wang again urged Tokyo not to
intervene in the South China Sea, saying Japan was not a
claimant in the disputes and should avoid interfering in up the
maritime spats.
"The China-Japan relations are still vulnerable and
unsatisfactory," Wang told Fumio Kishida, Japan's minister for
foreign affairs.
Japan and allies Australia and the United States issued a
joint statement voicing their "strong opposition to any coercive
unilateral actions" in the South China Sea and calling on both
the Philippines and China to abide by the legally binding
ruling.
China scored a diplomatic victory on Monday as Southeast
Asian nations dropped any reference to the court ruling in a
joint statement in the face of resolute objections from
Cambodia, China's closest ASEAN ally.
