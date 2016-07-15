BEIJING, July 15 China aims to launch a series
of offshore nuclear power platforms to promote development in
the South China Sea, state media said again on Friday, days
after an international court ruled Beijing had no historic
claims to most of the waters.
Sovereignty over the South China Sea is contested by China,
the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan, and any
move to build nuclear reactors is bound to stoke further tension
in the region.
The official China Securities Journal said as many as 20
offshore nuclear platforms could eventually be built in the
region as the country seeks to "speed up the commercial
development" of the South China Sea.
"China's first floating nuclear reactor will be assembled by
the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation's (CSIC) subsidiary,
Bohai Heavy Industry, and the company will build 20 such
reactors in the future," the newspaper said.
"The marine nuclear power platform will provide energy and
freshwater to the Nansha Islands," it said, referring to the
disputed Spratly Islands.
The newspaper was citing a social media post by the China
National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), which has since been
deleted.
The Global Times, an influential tabloid published by the
ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, announced
similar news in April and said the nuclear power platforms could
"sail" to remote areas and provide a stable power supply.
"The news is old," an expert with the China Nuclear Energy
Association, said. "It is repeated in reaction to the latest
South China Sea disputes," the expert, who declined to be
identified, told Reuters.
"Little progress has been made on building such a small
reactor."
China's claims over around 85 percent of the South China Sea
were declared unlawful by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in
The Hague on Tuesday, a decision that Beijing has rejected.
A spokesman for CNNC told Reuters the floating reactors plan
had been drawn up by its affiliate, the Nuclear Power Institute
of China, and a final decision would be made by CSIC. CSIC was
not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Kathy Chen and David Stanway; Editing by Nick
Macfie)