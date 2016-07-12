WASHINGTON, July 12 U.S. Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she welcomes an
international tribunal's ruling denying China's claims in the
South China Sea, saying the waters were "critical" to the U.S.
economy.
"The U.S. has a deep and abiding interest in the South China
Sea and to the free flow of commerce - so critical to our
economy - that flows through it. It is important that all
claimants abide by this ruling and continue to pursue peaceful,
multilateral means to resolve disputes among them," Clinton said
in a statement provided to Reuters.
Clinton, a former secretary of state during President Barack
Obama's first term, was involved in the administration's pivot
to Asia.
(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Eric Walsh)