By Neil Jerome Morales and Sue-Lin Wong
MANILA/ULAANBAATAR, July 15 A decision
invalidating China's vast claims in the South China Sea was a
"crowning glory" that renews faith in international law, the
Philippines' top lawyer said on Friday, in Manila's strongest
comment yet on its sweeping win.
The remarks by Solicitor General Jose Calida follow two days
of carefully calibrated responses from the Philippines and are
almost certain to irritate China further.
Manila has so far been keen not to rock the boat in the hope
of starting dialogue towards Beijing allowing it to exercise
what the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled were
its sovereign maritime rights.
"It confirms that no one state can claim virtually an entire
sea. The award is a historic win not only for the Philippines
... it renews humanity's faith in a rules based global order,"
Calida told a forum on the South China Sea.
"The award opens a horizon of possibilities for all
stakeholders. The award is a crowning glory of international
law."
Speaking at a meeting of Asian and European officials in
Mongolia, Philippine Foreign Minister Perfecto Yasay said Manila
"strongly affirms its respect for the milestone decision" while
reiterating his call for "restraint and sobriety".
China has refused to recognise Tuesday's ruling and did not
take part in its proceedings. It has reacted angrily to calls by
Western countries for the decision to be adhered to.
China's Foreign Ministry on Friday said Beijing's position
on the case had the support of Laos, the current chair of the
Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), a regional bloc
long dogged by discord over how to deal with China's maritime
assertiveness.
The verdict was discussed on Thursday between Chinese
Premier Li Keqiang and Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith
ahead a regional summit in Mongolia.
"Thongloun said that Laos supports China's position, and is
willing to work with China to maintain peace and stability in
the South China Sea region," the ministry said in a statement.
The statement did not elaborate. Laos' foreign ministry did
not responded to Reuters' request for comment and its state
media made no mention of Thongloun's comments to Li.
Land-locked Laos, which is boosting economic ties with
China, will be hosting a security meeting later this month at
which the South China Sea is expected to dominate. ASEAN has not
issued a statement about the ruling and its members have not
said why.
China's foreign ministry later said Cambodia's Prime
Minister Hun Sen had told Li that Cambodia would uphold a "fair
and objective stance" on the South China Sea issue and work to
maintain friendly China-ASEAN relations, according to a
statement.
Asked about Cambodia's position, Foreign Affairs Minister
Prak Sokhonn told Reuters: "We are not involved in this
arbitration case and just wish to stand by our policy of
neutrality."
CAUTIOUS APPROACH
China has previously said it has widespread support for its
rejection of the case but many countries have stuck to cautious
comments about resolving disputes peacefully and respecting
international laws.
China claims much of the South China Sea, through which more
than $5 trillion of trade moves annually. Brunei, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have rival claims.
Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte ended his unusual
silence at a private function late on Thursday and said he
wanted dialogue with China and was considering sending former
President Fidel Ramos to Beijing to get the ball rolling.
"War is not an option," he said. "So, what is the other
side? - Peaceful talk."
Immediately after the ruling, the normally brash and
outspoken Duterte privately told his ministers to be magnanimous
and not to pique Beijing, according to one minister.
But the cautious tone appears to be changing in the
Philippines, where there are signs of public disgruntlement with
the subdued government response to a decision that most of the
country was celebrating.
The United States, a key Philippines' ally, is urging Asian
nations not to move aggressively to capitalize on the court
ruling, according to U.S. administration officials.
The chief of its naval operations, Admiral John Richardson
will discuss the South China Sea among other issues when he
meets China's navy commander, Admiral Wu Shengli, from Sunday on
a three-day trip to "improve mutual understanding", according to
a U.S. navy statement.
Chinese state media on Friday reported again that China aims
to launch a series of offshore nuclear power platforms to
promote development in the South China Sea. Experts said little
progress had been made on the plan, which would likely stoke
further tensions.
