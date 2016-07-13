BEIJING, July 13 European Council President
Donald Tusk said on Wednesday he hoped an arbitration court
ruling over the South China Sea that angered China would be a
positive moment in resolving outstanding issues in the disputed
waters.
Speaking in Beijing, Tusk said the European Union had full
confidence in the judicial process of the arbitration court in
the Hague, and Europe would continue to speak out in support of
international law, including the law of the seas.
