BEIJING Aug 2 China's Supreme Court said on
Tuesday that people caught illegally fishing in Chinese waters
could be jailed for up to a year, issuing a judicial
interpretation defining those waters as including China's
exclusive economic zones.
An arbitration court in The Hague ruled last month that
China has no historic title over the waters of the South China
Sea and that it has breached the Philippines' sovereign rights
with its actions, infuriating Beijing which dismissed the case.
None of China's reefs and holdings in the Spratly Islands
entitled it to a 200-mile exclusive economic zone, the court
decided.
The Supreme Court made no direct mention of the South China
Sea or The Hague ruling, but said its judicial interpretation
was made in accordance with both Chinese law and the United
Nations' Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), under which
the Philippines had also bought its case.
"Judicial power is an important component of national
sovereignty," the Supreme Court said.
"People's courts will actively exercise jurisdiction over
China's territorial waters, support administrative departments
to legally perform maritime management duties ... and safeguard
Chinese territorial sovereignty and maritime interests."
Jurisdictional seas covered by the interpretation include
contiguous zones, exclusive economic zones and continental
shelves, it added.
People who illegally enter Chinese territorial waters and
refuse to leave after being driven out, or who re-enter after
being driven away or being fined in the past year, will be
considered to have committed "serious" criminal acts and could
get up to a year in jail, the Supreme Court said.
"The explanation offers legal guarantees for marine fishing
law enforcement," it added.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more
than $5 trillion of trade moves annually. Brunei, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have rival claims.
China periodically detains fishermen, especially from the
Philippines and Vietnam, and Chinese fishermen also occasionally
get detained by other claimants in the South China Sea.
