* Case is first legal challenge in South China Sea dispute
* Region is rich in oil, gas and an important fishing ground
* China has boycotted Philippines' case
* Five countries have territorial claims in region
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, July 12 An arbitration court in The
Hague will rule on Tuesday in a dispute about the South China
Sea in which the Philippines is challenging China's right to
exploit resources across vast swathes of the strategic
territory.
China has boycotted the hearings at the Permanent Court of
Arbitration, saying it does not have jurisdiction to decide on
the matter.
The ruling stands to further ramp up tensions in the region,
where China's increased military assertiveness has spread
concern among its smaller neighbours and is a point of
confrontation with the United States.
The United States and China regularly conduct military
exercises in the area, which is of vital interest to both
Beijing and Washington, and have accused each other of
provocations as recently as last month.
"Whether there will be an escalation of tensions in the
South China Sea depends on if the U.S. incites the Philippines
to take aggressive actions or even if the U.S. itself steps
forward," the influential state-run Chinese newspaper the Global
Times said in an editorial on Friday.
Even if Beijing ignores the decision, it is significant as
it will be the first time that a legal challenge has been
brought in the dispute, which draws in five countries with
overlapping claims to some of the world's most promising oil and
gas fields and vital fishing grounds. [here
]
It reflects the shifting balance of power in the 3.5 million
square kilometre sea, where China has been expanding its
presence by building artificial islands and dispatching patrol
boats that keep Philippine fishing vessels away.
The case, brought by the Philippines in 2013, hinges on the
legal status of reefs, rocks and artificial islands in the
Scarborough Shoal and Spratly Island Group. [tmsnrt.rs/29r7REl
]
For factbox on the South China Sea legal case click
WILL JUDGES "GO BIG"?
Manila's 15-point case critically asks the tribunal to rule
on the status of China's so-called 'nine-dash line', a boundary
that is the basis for its 69-year-old claim to roughly 85
percent of the South China Sea.
The tribunal will not decide on matters of territorial
sovereignty, but will apply the U.N. Convention on the Law of
the Sea (UNCLOS) in determining which countries can claim
economic exploitation rights, based on geographic features.
Under the 1982 UNCLOS, islands grant their owners a 12
nautical mile radius of sovereign territorial waters.
Manila argued in closed court hearings that none of the
islands, shoals and reefs in the Spratlys are large enough to
grant an additional 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone
(EEZ) for fishing and extracting seabed resources.
Manila also contests China's effective control of the
Scarborough Shoal, a scattering of rocks off the coast of the
Philippines' Luzon island, seeking a ruling that would show it
sits within the Philippines' EEZ.
A decision on the nine-dash-line's legality would signal
that the court's judges had "decided to go big", said Julian Ku,
law professor at Hofstra University. "If the nine-dash line were
declared invalid, then in theory all the other countries would
be emboldened."
The court has no power of enforcement, but a victory for the
Philippines could spur Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei,
which also have overlapping claims, to file similar cases.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing and Manuel
Mogato in Manila,; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and Gareth Jones)