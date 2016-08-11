* Yasay urges China to respect maritime law and rule of law
* Philippines says it and Japan share dispute experience
* Kishida promises to maintain maritime security support
By Manuel Mogato
MANILA, Aug 11 Philippine Foreign Secretary
Perfecto Yasay called on China on Thursday to respect maritime
law and security as well as the rule of law, to resolve disputes
in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea.
Yasay met his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, in the
Philippines to discuss regional security and cooperation on
maritime security, with Japan reaffirming its help which
includes vessels and aircraft.
"We ... urge China to make sure that maritime law and
security must be completely and uncompromisingly respected,"
Yasay told a news conference, adding the Philippines and Japan
shared experiences in the South China Sea and East China Sea.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea where about
$5 trillion worth of trade passes every year. Brunei, Malaysia,
the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims on the sea
believed to have rich deposits of oil and gas.
Japan has no claim in the South China Sea but it is in
dispute with China over small islands in the East China Sea.
In the South China Sea, Chinese land reclamation and
construction on contested reefs over the past year has raised
alarm in the region and beyond.
The United States, its Southeast Asian allies and Japan have
questioned China's activity, particularly since an international
court last month rejected China's historic claims to most of the
South China Sea.
China says it has "indisputable sovereignty" over the area
it claims and has refused to recognise the court ruling on a
case brought by the Philippines.
Japan called on China to adhere to the ruling, saying it was
binding, prompting a warning from China not to interfere.
"This is not the kind of action that is mandated by
international law," Yasay told the news conference, referring to
what he said the Philippines and Japan saw as Chinese
intimidation and provocation in connection with their disputes.
"Everyone must respect our maritime order and security in
this area in the South China Sea and East China Sea and we urge
them to respect the rule of law."
Japan last weekend reported a flurry of incursions by
Chinese vessels into what Japan sees as its waters near the
disputed East China Sea islands that it controls.
Kishida said Japan would maintain its support to the
Philippines with the delivery next week of the first of 10
coastguard vessels. Japan is also leasing the Philippines four
TD-90 surveillance aircraft.
"Maritime order based on the rule of law is indispensable
for the region's stability and prosperity," Kishida said.
