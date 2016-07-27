MANILA, July 27 The Philippines "vigorously
pushed" for the inclusion of a arbitration ruling in an ASEAN
statement but the grouping's decision not to mention it was not
a victory for China, Manila's foreign minister said on
Wednesday.
The issuance of a joint communique by the Association of
Southeast Asian Nations, however, was a victory for the
grouping, which the Philippines had never asked for support on
its arbitration case, Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay said.
"I am just saying this to dispel the reports that have been
said that China came out victorious in the ASEAN meeting because
we precisely agreed to not mentioning the arbitral award," Yasay
told a news conference.
"The Arbitral award is a matter between China and the
Philippines."
(Reporting by Karen Lema and Martin Petty)