BEIJING, July 20 U.S. military forces will
continue to operate in the South China Sea in accordance with
international law, the U.S. Chief of Naval Operations John
Richardson said on Wednesday during a visit to a Chinese naval
base.
China has refused to recognise a ruling by an arbitration
court in The Hague that invalidated its vast territorial claims
in the South China Sea and did not take part in the proceedings
brought by the Philippines.
China has repeatedly blamed the United States for stirring
up trouble in the South China Sea, a strategic waterway through
which more than $5 trillion of trade moves annually.
China, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam
all have rival claims, of which China's is the largest.
The United States has conducted freedom of navigation
patrols close to Chinese-held islands, to Beijing's anger, while
China has been bolstering its military presence there.
Meeting Yuan Yubai, commander of the Chinese North Sea
Fleet, Richardson "underscored the importance of lawful and safe
operations in the South China and elsewhere professional navies
operate", the U.S. Navy said.
U.S. forces would keep sailing, flying and operating
wherever international law allows, Richardson added.
"The U.S. Navy will continue to conduct routine and lawful
operations around the world, including in the South China Sea,
in order to protect the rights, freedoms and lawful uses of sea
and airspace guaranteed to all. This will not change."
Richardson said he was supporting of the deepening of
relations between the two navies.
"But I will be continuously reassessing my support
conditioned on continued safe and professional interactions at
sea. In this area we must judge each other by our deeds and
actions, not just by our words," he added.
The United States has complained that Chinese aircraft and
ships have performed "unsafe" manoeuvres while shadowing U.S.
ships and planes, particularly in the South China Sea.
Speaking in Sydney on Wednesday, U.S. Vice President Joe
Biden assured key ally Australia there would be no retreat from
Washington's pivot to the Asia-Pacific region, regardless of who
wins November's presidential election.
