Chinese dredging vessels are purportedly seen in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea in this still image from video taken by a P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft provided by the United States Navy May 21, 2015. U.S....

WASHINGTON The United States said on Tuesday it had an interest in seeing territorial and maritime disputes resolved without coercion, after an arbitration court ruling that China has no historic title over the waters of the South China Sea.

"We have an enduring interest in seeing territorial and maritime disputes in the Asia Pacific, including in the South China Sea, resolved peacefully, without coercion and in a manner that is consistent with international law," said Daniel Kritenbrink, Obama's top Asia policy advisor.

Kritenbrink, who is the senior director for Asian Affairs at the National Security Council and was speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, added that Washington had no interest in stirring tensions in the South China Sea as a pretext for involvement in the region.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Yara Bayoumy)