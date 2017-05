White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest answers a question during his daily press briefing at the White House in Washington March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE The White House said on Tuesday that an arbitration court ruling that China has no historic title over the waters of the South China Sea should be treated as final and binding.

"We certainly would urge all parties not to use this as an opportunity to engage in escalatory or provocative action," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a briefing.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)