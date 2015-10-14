(Corrects breakdown of population on island in paragraph 7)
TAIPEI Oct 14 Taiwan will increase its coast
guard presence on a small island in the disputed South China Sea
Spratlys, the coast guard chief said Wednesday, as rival China
asserts its claims to the same chain.
Taiwan has largely kept out of disputes between China and
its neighbours in the South China Sea, through which $5 trillion
in ship-borne trade passes every year. China, the Philippines,
Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei all have overlapping
claims.
Rival claims to the island by Taiwan and China go back to
before defeated Nationalists fled to Taiwan after losing the
Chinese civil war with the Communists in 1949. China to this day
considers self-ruled Taiwan a renegade province, to be united
with the mainland by force if necessary.
Coast guard chief Wang Chung-yi said Taiwan's construction
of a port on the island of Itu Aba, or Taiping as it is known in
Taiwan, remains on track and will be able to support permanently
stationed 100-ton ships and allow 2,000- and 3,000-ton vessels
to dock.
He would not be drawn on China's claims to the island but
said the port, with an airstrip and hospital, was part of
Taiwan's efforts to bolster its humanitarian aid role.
"(When the port is done, the staff) will probably increase
by nearly 30 to 40 people, including those onshore and at sea,"
he told reporters.
Currently the island supports around 180 people, about 150
of them marine-trained coast guard personnel who have had
oversight of the 46-hectare (114-acre) island since 2000.
Itu Aba was now the fourth largest island in the Spratlys
after China's land reclamation work on Mischief Reef, Fiery
Cross Reef and Subi Reef, Wang said.
In a rebuff to China, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said
in Boston this week the United States military would sail and
fly wherever international law allowed, including the disputed
South China Sea.
Carter spoke after a two-day meeting between U.S. and
Australian foreign and defence ministers at which the long-time
allies agreed to expand defence cooperation and expressed
"strong concerns" over Beijing's building on disputed islands.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Nick Macfie)