TAIPEI, Sept 21 Taiwan's defence ministry said
on Wednesday it is asking Google to blur satellite images
showing what experts say appear to be new military installations
on Itu Aba, Taipei's sole holding in the disputed South China
Sea.
The revelation of new military-related construction could
raise tensions in the contested waterway, where China's building
of airstrips and other facilities has worried other claimants
and the United States.
The images seen on Google Earth show four three-pronged
structures sitting in a semi-circle just off the northwestern
shoreline of Itu Aba, across from an upgraded airstrip and
recently constructed port that can dock 3,000-ton frigates.
"Under the pre-condition of protecting military secrets and
security, we have requested Google blur images of important
military facilities," Taiwan Defence Ministry spokesman Chen
Chung-chi said on Wednesday, after local media published the
images on Itu Aba.
The United States has urged against the militarisation of
the South China Sea, following the rapid land reclamation by
China on several disputed reefs through dredging, and building
air fields and port facilities.
Taiwan's defence ministry and coast guard, which directly
oversees Itu Aba, said details about the structures are
confidential and have not commented on their nature.
Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment on the request.
Defence experts in Taiwan said that based on the imagery of
the structures and their semi-circular layout, the structures
were likely related to defence and could be part of an artillery
foundation.
"I think definitely it will be for military purposes, but I
cannot tell if it is for defending, attacking or monitoring,"
said Dustin Wang, a scholar and a former government advisor who
has regularly visited Itu Aba.
Wang said given the structures' location which faces the
main seaborne traffic, they may relate to surveillance.
China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei
claim parts or all of the South China Sea, through which
trillions of dollars in trade passes.
In July, an international court ruled against China in a
case brought by the Philippines that rejected China's claim to a
vast swathes of the disputed maritime area. Both China and
Taiwan, which China views as a renegade province, vehemently
rejected the court ruling.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Lincoln Feast)