WASHINGTON Oct 29 U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson and his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Wu Shengli, on Thursday discussed the importance of maintaining dialogue, a U.S. Navy spokesman said, days after the U.S. Navy's patrol this week near a man-made island in the South China Sea triggered a Chinese rebuke.

The two admirals also discussed the relationship between the two navies, including pending port visits, and senior leader engagement, the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)