UPDATE 2-Noble Group plummets for second day, surprise loss stokes debt worries
* Company says working to maintain strong balance sheet (Recasts, adds Noble's comments in paragraphs 6-9)
WASHINGTON Oct 29 U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson and his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Wu Shengli, on Thursday discussed the importance of maintaining dialogue, a U.S. Navy spokesman said, days after the U.S. Navy's patrol this week near a man-made island in the South China Sea triggered a Chinese rebuke.
The two admirals also discussed the relationship between the two navies, including pending port visits, and senior leader engagement, the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
* Company says working to maintain strong balance sheet (Recasts, adds Noble's comments in paragraphs 6-9)
PHNOM PENH, May 12 Singapore-headquartered Grab is open to further acquisitions after buying an Indonesian online payments startup, one of the co-founders of the Southeast Asia-focused ride hailing service said.