SYDNEY Oct 29 Two Australian warships will hold
exercises with the Chinese navy in the South China Sea next
week, Australia's defence minister said on Thursday, just days
after a U.S. navy patrol near a man-made Chinese island in the
disputed waters angered Beijing.
The HMAS Stuart and HMAS Arunta will visit China's main
South China Sea base of Zhanjiang in the southern province of
Guangdong ahead of drills scheduled for early next week, Marise
Payne said.
"The Royal Australian Navy has a long history of engagement
with regional navies and regularly conducts port visits and
exercises - including in China," Payne said in a statement.
"There have been no changes or delays to the schedule of the
HMAS Arunta and HMAS Stuart since the United States activity in
the South China Sea on 27 October 2015."
The statement gave no details on the precise location for
the exercise. Australian media said it would include live-fire
drills.
China rebuked Washington for sending a U.S. guided-missile
destroyer close to Subi Reef in the Spratly archipelago on
Tuesday, saying it had tracked and warned the USS Lassen and
called in the American ambassador to protest.
Australia, a key U.S. ally in the region, expressed its
strong support for freedom of navigation, while stopping short
of welcoming the patrol.
Speculation has risen that Australia might undertake similar
exercises, either alongside the U.S. navy or on its own, but any
move would risk antagonising top trading partner China.
Euan Graham, director of the International Security Program
at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, said Australia would want to
try and avoid being seen as "deputy sheriff" to the United
States in the region.
"It would be more effective to demonstrate broader
international concerns if Australia were to assert freedom of
navigation under its own political and operational banner and
not to ride U.S. coat-tails," he said.
Earlier this week, senior government senator Arthur
Sinodinos told Sky News that Australia did not have "any plans
to do what the United States has done" in relation to freedom of
navigation exercises.
"Australia has a legitimate interest in the maintenance of
peace and stability, respect for international law, unimpeded
trade and freedom of navigation and overflight in the South
China Sea," Payne said, without addressing whether Australia was
planning similar exercises.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more
than $5 trillion of world trade passes every year. Vietnam,
Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Taiwan have rival claims.
On Wednesday, a French frigate docked at Zhanjiang for a
four-day visit ahead of French President Francois Hollande's
trip to China next week.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Dean Yates)