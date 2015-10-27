WASHINGTON Oct 27 Defense Secretary Ash Carter confirmed on Tuesday that a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer sailed within 12 nautical miles of a Chinese artificial island in the South China Sea.

Carter, testifying to the Senate Armed Services Committee, initially would only say the U.S. Navy had conducted operations in the South China Sea. But under questioning from lawmakers, he confirmed news reports saying the USS Lassen had passed within 12 miles of a Chinese artificial island. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati, Phil Stewart and David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)