SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 U.S. Defense Secretary
Ash Carter on Tuesday warned China against what he called
"aggressive" actions in the South China Sea region, including
the placement of surface-to-air missiles on a disputed island,
and said they would have consequences.
"China must not pursue militarization in the South China
Sea," Carter said in a wide-ranging speech at the Commonwealth
Club in San Francisco. "Specific actions will have specific
consequences." He did not elaborate.
The U.S. defense chief took aim at both Russia and China for
their actions to limit Internet access, as well as
state-sponsored cyber threats, cyber espionage and cyber crime.
In his prepared remarks, Carter drew a contrast between such
behavior by Russia and China and what he described as much
healthier U.S. actions to preserve Internet freedom.
He also urged cooperation with the U.S. technology companies
to work together to ensure data security and necessary
encryption levels, despite growing controversy over the FBI's
request to circumvent security features on an iPhone used by one
of the San Bernardino, California, shooters.
Carter said he could not address the case specifically since
it was under litigation, but made clear that the Defense
Department viewed encryption as a necessary part of data
security.
"It's important to take a step back here, because future
policy shouldn't be driven by any one particular case," Carter
said in what appeared to be a departure from the Justice
Department's view.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)