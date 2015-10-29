BEIJING Oct 29 China will express its "solemn
position" on a U.S. warship that sailed within 12 nautical miles
of one of China's man-made islands in the South China Sea during
a teleconference with U.S. officials on Thursday, the Defence
Ministry said.
Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun made the remarks at a
briefing on Thursday. U.S. chief of naval operations Admiral
John Richardson and his Chinese counterpart Admiral Wu Shengli
are set to hold a video teleconference after a U.S. warship
challenged Beijing's territorial assertiveness in the disputed
waterway this week.
