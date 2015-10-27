BEIJING Oct 27 Chinese authorities monitored,
followed and warned U.S. warship USS Lassen as it "illegally"
entered waters near disputed islands and reefs in the South
China Sea on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said.
"China strongly urges the U.S. side to conscientiously
handle China's serious representations, immediately correct its
mistake and not take any dangerous or provocative acts that
threat China's sovereignty and security interests," the ministry
said in a statement on its website.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Judy Hua; Editing by Alex
Richardson)