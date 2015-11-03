BEIJING Nov 3 Freedom of navigation operations
by the United States should not be viewed as a threat, U.S.
Pacific Command commander Admiral Harry Harris said on Tuesday
after a U.S. warship challenged China's territorial assertions
in the disputed South China Sea last week.
"We've been conducting freedom of navigation operations all
over the world for decades, so no one should be surprised by
them," Harris said at a Beijing university, in comments released
by the U.S. military.
"I truly believe that these routine operations should never
be construed as a threat to any nation."
"The United States takes no position on competing
sovereignty claims to land features in the South China Sea and
we encourage all claimants to solve disputes peacefully, without
coercion, and in accordance with international law."
Harris has been highly critical of Beijing's island building
in the Spratly archipelago, telling an Australian think tank
earlier this year that China was using dredges and bulldozers to
create a "great wall of sand" in the South China Sea.
