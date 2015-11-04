BEIJING Nov 4 Last week's U.S. naval patrol in the South China Sea threatened China's sovereignty and security interests, and the U.S. should not take any more dangerous actions that threaten China's sovereignty, Chinese Defence Minister Chang Wanquan said.

Chang made the comments to U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter on Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur, China's Defence Ministry said in a statement released on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Judy Hua; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)