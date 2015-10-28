U.S. Navy Admiral John Richardson (L), the U.S. chief of naval operations, waits for Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before their talks at Abe's official residence in Tokyo October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool

WASHINGTON U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson and his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Wu Shengli, will hold an hourlong video teleconference Thursday, days after China was angered by a U.S. warship's patrol within a 12-mile limit around a man-made island in the South China Sea, according to a U.S. official.

The meeting was initiated by both officers to discuss recent operations in the South China Sea and the naval relationship between the two countries, the official said.

This will be the third video teleconference held between a U.S. naval operations chief and the Chinese equivalent.

