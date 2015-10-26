UPDATE 1-Emirates airline annual profit falls for the first time in 5 years
May 11 Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, reported a decline in annual profit on Thursday for the first time in five years.
WASHINGTON Oct 26 The Chinese Embassy in Washington, responding on Monday to a U.S plan to sail within 12 nautical miles of artificial islands China has built in the South China islands, said the concept of freedom of navigation should not be used as excuse for muscle-flexing.
Embassy spokesman Zhu Haiquan said the United States should "refrain from saying or doing anything provocative and act responsibly in maintaining regional peace and stability."
"Freedom of navigation and overflight should not be used as excuse to flex muscle and undermine other countries' sovereignty and security," he said.
A U.S. defense official said earlier the U.S. Navy planned to send a guided-missile destroyer within 12 nautical miles of artificial islands built by China in the South China Sea early on Tuesday.
Reporting by David Brunnstrom
MOSCOW, May 11 A top aide to Vladimir Putin decides how the pro-Moscow administration of eastern Ukraine is run and who gets what jobs there, three former rebel leaders said, challenging Kremlin denials that it calls the shots in the region.