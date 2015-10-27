WASHINGTON Oct 27 The deployment of a U.S. warship near an artificial island built by China in disputed waters of the South China Sea should not have any negative impact on relations between Washington and Beijing, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.

The U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen sailed close to one of China's man-made islands on Tuesday, drawing an angry rebuke from Beijing, which said it had tracked and warned the ship and called in the U.S. ambassador to protest. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and David Alexander; Editing by Will Dunham)