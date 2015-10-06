SYDNEY Oct 6 Some countries appear to view
freedom of the seas as "up for grabs" in the South China Sea,
imposing superfluous warnings and restrictions that threaten
stability, a U.S. Navy commander said on Tuesday in comments
apparently aimed at China.
Admiral Scott Swift, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet,
said in a strongly worded address in Australia the United States
remained "as committed as ever" to protect freedom of navigation
through the region.
"It's my sense that some nations view freedom of the seas as
up for grabs, as something that can be taken down and redefined
by domestic law or by reinterpreting international law," Swift
told a maritime conference in Sydney.
"Some nations continue to impose superfluous warnings and
restrictions on freedom of the seas in their exclusive economic
zones and claim territorial water rights that are inconsistent
with (the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea). This
trend is particularly egregious in contested waters."
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which $5
trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year. The Philippines,
Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also have overlapping
claims.
Japan and China also have conflicting claims in the East
China Sea.
The United States has called for a halt to China's
artificial island building in the area. China says it has
irrefutable sovereignty over the sea and no hostile intent.
China has also accused the United States of militarising the
South China Sea by staging patrols and joint military drills.
The United States and China have blamed each other for
dangerous moves during several recent incidents involving their
aircraft and ships.
"Put simply, we will continue to exercise freedom of the
seas for all nations, because we know from painful past
experience, to shirk this responsibility and obligation, puts
much more at risk than any one nation's maritime interests,"
Swift said.
China last month said it was "extremely concerned" about a
suggestion by a top U.S. commander that U.S. ships and aircraft
should challenge China's claims in the South China Sea by
patrolling close to artificial islands it has built.
