China stocks extend fall on policy tightening, regulation concerns
* China c.bank injects $73.4 bln of liquidity in April, 18 pct less than March
BEIJING Oct 30 If the United States continues with its "dangerous and provocative acts" in the South China Sea there is a risk this could lead to "a minor incident that sparks war", China's naval commander told his U.S. counterpart in a teleconference.
Admiral Wu Shengli made the comments to U.S. chief of naval operations Admiral John Richardson during a video teleconference on Thursday, according to a statement released by the Chinese navy on Friday. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Wini Zhou; Editing by Dean Yates)
* China c.bank injects $73.4 bln of liquidity in April, 18 pct less than March
SEOUL/VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, May 3 When North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent Lunar New Year greetings this year, the first card went to Russian President Vladimir Putin, ahead of leaders from China and other allies of the isolated country, according to its official news agency.