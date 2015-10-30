(Adds details)
BEIJING Oct 30 China's naval commander told his
U.S. counterpart there is a risk of "a minor incident that
sparks war" if the United States continues with its "provocative
acts" in the South China Sea, the Chinese navy said on Friday.
Admiral Wu Shengli made the comments to U.S. chief of naval
operations Admiral John Richardson during a video teleconference
on Thursday, according to a Chinese naval statement.
The two officers held talks after a U.S. warship challenged
China's territorial assertions in the South China Sea on Tuesday
by sailing within 12 nautical miles of one of Beijing's man-made
islands in the Spratly archipelago.
"If the United States continues with these kinds of
dangerous, provocative acts, there could well be a seriously
pressing situation between frontline forces from both sides on
the sea and in the air, or even a minor incident that sparks
war," the statement paraphrased Wu as saying.
"(I) hope the U.S. side cherishes the good situation between
the Chinese and U.S. navies that has not come easily and avoids
these kinds of incidents from happening again," Wu said.
Speaking earlier, a U.S. official said the naval chiefs
agreed to maintain dialogue and follow protocols to avoid
clashes.
Scheduled port visits by U.S. and Chinese ships and planned
visits to China by senior U.S. Navy officers remained on track,
the official said.
"None of that is in jeopardy. Nothing has been cancelled,"
said the official.
Both officers also agreed on the need to stick to protocols
established under the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea
(CUES).
"They agreed that it's very important that both sides
continue to use the protocols under the CUES agreement when
they're operating close to keep the chances for misunderstanding
and any kind of provocation from occurring," said the official.
Beijing has rebuked Washington for sending a guided-missile
destroyer close to Subi Reef.
A U.S. Navy spokesman stressed Washington's position that
U.S. freedom of navigation operations were meant to "protect the
rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea and airspace
guaranteed to all nations under international law".
The U.S. patrol on Tuesday was the most significant U.S.
challenge yet to territorial limits China claims around its
artificial islands in one of the world's busiest sea
lanes.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Wini Zhou; Writing by Dean
Yates; Editing by Paul Tait)