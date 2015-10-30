(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Yeganeh Torbati
WASHINGTON Oct 30 In 2013, a U.S.
guided-missile ship veered sharply to avoid a Chinese navy
vessel that tried to block its path in the disputed South China
Sea, according to the U.S. account. The next year, the United
States said a Chinese fighter jet buzzed within 30 feet (9
meters) of one of its Navy planes, in what the White House
called a "deeply concerning provocation."
They are the types of risky encounters that Beijing and
Washington have sought to avoid by stepping up efforts to
implement a web of military communications agreements.
But the protocols in place are mostly non-binding, contain
exceptions, and at times are interpreted differently by the two
sides, highlighting the risk of an unwanted escalation of
tensions as the United States asserts its naval power more
forcefully to counter China's maritime claims.
Washington made its most significant challenge yet to
China's claims on Tuesday by sending the USS Lassen
guided-missile destroyer through territorial limits China
asserts around artificial islands. U.S. officials said it would
be the first of regular "freedom of navigation" patrols in the
area.
The agreements include the Code for Unplanned Encounters at
Sea (CUES), signed in 2014 by China, the United States, and
other Western Pacific nations, which sets out rules such as safe
speeds and distances, the language to be used in communications,
and actions in case a ship becomes disabled.
U.S. military officials say they have helped ensure there
have been no further incidents as severe as those involving the
USS Cowpens in December 2013 and the August 2014 jet encounter.
Chinese state media accused the U.S. ship of deliberately
provocative behavior while China dismissed U.S. criticism over
the warplane incident, saying its fighter pilot kept a safe
distance.
But the protocols have no enforcement mechanisms and contain
loopholes, military experts say. The CUES does not, for example,
cover coast guard or other civilian vessels that China has
increasingly used to back its vast territorial claims.
Some experts also say there is doubt in practice over
whether the rules apply to all waters, or only to those
recognized by both sides as international -- a potential gray
area highlighted by Tuesday's U.S. operation.
"I don't think we could expect these guidelines ... to
suffice as an antidote to the potential for danger," said
Michael O'Hanlon, a national security expert at the Brookings
Institution in Washington, referring to the CUES.
"They're only designed to really avert accidents that might
be caused by reckless or somewhat overly assertive navy captains
in open waters," O'Hanlon said.
Further to the CUES, the United States and China last year
signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) laying out rules of
behavior in air and sea encounters. A supplement to that
agreement signed by both sides last month addressed everything
from the correct radio frequencies to use during distress calls
to the wrong physical behaviors to use during crises. (1.usa.gov/1G7zxTW)
Another agreement created formal rules to govern use of a
military crisis hot line, a move that aims to speed top-level
communication. (1.usa.gov/1iAw9vu)
Bonnie Glaser, a senior advisor for Asia at the Center for
Strategic and International Studies, said the 2014 MOU applies
anywhere U.S. and Chinese military naval and air assets might
encounter each other.
"Of course, an aggressive operator could fail to implement
them and cause an accident. There is no consequence outlined in
the agreement for violating its terms," she said.
The 2014 MOU refers to military vessels' actions "at sea,"
implying territorial and international waters. CUES also refers
to events "at sea."
"The CUES agreement addresses unplanned encounters at sea,
regardless of any territorial claims," said Captain Jeff Davis,
a Pentagon spokesman.
China's defense ministry declined to comment on the issue on
Thursday.
But China's Naval chief Wu Shengli told U.S. chief of naval
operations Admiral John Richardson on Thursday that when the USS
Lassen entered the disputed waters, Chinese navy ships warned
the U.S. destroyer several times using CUES.
The warnings were ignored by the U.S. ship and the Chinese
navy was "deeply concerned", Wu said, according to a Chinese
navy statement on Friday.
AMBIGUITY
Regional security analysts say China is ambiguous about
precisely what it claims as territorial waters around the
islands and reefs in the South China Sea.
While CUES offers guidelines for encounters between ships,
the broader parameters are set by the United Nations' Convention
on the Law of Sea (UNCLOS) - another area of Sino-U.S. dispute.
UNCLOS provides for countries to set 12 nautical miles from
their coasts to treat as sovereign territory and a further 200
miles as exclusive economic zone (EEZ), giving them claim to any
fishing or minerals on the seabed but full freedom of passage to
international shipping.
One key difference between Washington and Beijing is the
right of military vessels and planes to conduct surveillance in
international waters seas, including an EEZ.
China has repeatedly objected to U.S. military operations
off its coasts even if they are outside what it claims as its
territory. Washington insists normal military activities are
allowed in an EEZ under UNCLOS, including surveillance.
Despite the tensions, cooperation between the U.S. and
Chinese militaries has been deepening in recent years. The two
navies held high-level talks on Thursday, with both sides
agreeing to maintain dialogue and the agreed protocols to avoid
clashes.
As recently as February, a Chinese frigate practiced the
CUES with an American combat ship. Even after the U.S. patrol
this week, Chinese ships are set to visit a naval station in
Florida next month, according to the U.S. Navy.
U.S. naval officers with experience of South China Sea
operations in the last two years say that Chinese crews'
communication and navigational understanding has improved.
"There is a professionalism that we didn't see before," one
officer said, on condition of anonymity.
Use of the CUES between the U.S. and Chinese navies has
lowered "the likelihood of miscalculations that could lead to
dangerous escalation," said David Shear, the assistant secretary
of defense for Asian and Pacific security affairs at the Defense
Department, during Senate testimony in September.
